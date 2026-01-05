Law enforcement investigate at Vice President JD Vance's home, 1 in custody, police say

CINCINNATI — Law enforcement agencies, including Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service, are investigating at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home early Monday morning.

A WCPO crew at the scene saw several officers from both agencies searching around Vance's home in the early morning hours Monday morning; several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

Adam Schrand

A Cincinnati police sergeant at the scene told us one person was taken into custody, but police did not say whether that person would be charged, or what they may be accused of doing.

It doesn't appear Vance or his family were home at the time of the incident; the City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4.

Those barricades were not in place when our crew went to the scene Monday morning.

We are still working to learn more about what happened and will update this story as more information becomes available.