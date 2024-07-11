Rookwood Pottery making Oktoberfest Zinzinnati steins for first time this year

CINCINNATI — This year, when you raise a stein to celebrate Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, you can do it in style — Rookwood style, anyway.

The Cincinnati Chamber and Rookwood Pottery unveiled the stein design on Thursday; in 48 years of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati's existence, this is the first time Rookwood Pottery has created a commemorative stein specifically for the occasion.

Katie Cepero

The steins will be hand-poured into molds and a limited number will be available for pre-order online, or in-person at Okroberfest Zinzinnati, which runs Sept. 19 through Sept. 24 this year.

The steins will run $59 apiece, both for pre-order and in-person purchases.

The idea was born when a Rookwood employee approached Chelsea York, vice president of events and experiences for the Cincinnati Chamber, at Taste of Cincinnati.

"It's actually, like a truly Cincinnati story," said York.

From there, the partnership took off and design plans were drawn up — literally.

"So, it started with a sketch and there was a couple rounds of revisions and then seeing the mold come in, come into place," said York. "And then choosing the glaze, which there's multiple rounds of, choosing different variations of the color. So we're really excited about how all this came together and really collaborative work with the team at Rookwood."

The stein depicts the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati logo on one side, while the other is filled with Cincinnati-specific iconography: the Big Mac Bridge, a weiner dog, pretzels, hop leaves and local scenery.

"You'll see something new every time you look at it," said York.

Oktoberfest attendees will be able to enjoy their beverages in the Rookwood steins while also enjoying something else that's new for the festival this year: a riverside location.

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this year that the historic Oktoberfest celebrations would move to Sawyer Point for the first time in 2024.

The move is happening because the festival keeps growing; the new location at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove will provide more space, which organizers said is crucial since this year's festivities are expected to be bigger than ever.