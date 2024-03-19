Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will move to Sawyer Point for 2024

CINCINNATI — The largest Oktoberfest in the United States is moving so it has more space to grow.

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the festival will move closer to the Ohio River, instead being held at Sawyer Point for 2024.

The festival is scheduled to take place during the third weekend in September:



Thursday, September 19 – 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, September 20 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 – 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The move is happening because the festival keeps growing; the new location at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove will provide more space, which organizers said is crucial since this year's festivities are expected to be bigger than ever.

In a press release, organizers with the Cincinnati Chamber said the current plan is that Sawyer Point will be Oktoberfest's home "for many years to come" unless extenuating circumstances create the need to move.

Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce

For 2024, the festival will feature its largest beer tent in event history, organizers announced. The tent will span 300 feet and be capable of housing 1,000 people, in addition to providing a more authentic beer hall atmosphere.

"Hosting Oktoberfest at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove give s us the opportunity to highlight some of Cincinnati's great assets — our beautiful parks and riverfront," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. "This year's festival will not only be a better experience for those who have made it a tradition to come each year, but it will hopefully attract even more visitors from outside our region, creating an even larger economic impact for our city."

Organizers said they decided to move the festival to Sawyer Point because it provided a better setting "to infuse a more Bavarian beer garden-style feel." It's also a larger space, offering more places for attendees to sit, relax, eat and drink to their heart's content.

In 2023, the festival moved back to 5th Street, where it was held for years before it was moved to Second and Third Streets. For that year, the Cincinnati Chamber said more than 800,000 people flooded Cincinnati streets to attend.

According to the Cincinnati Chamber, more information about this year's Oktoberfest will be released closer to September, including vendor list specifics and entertainment schedules.