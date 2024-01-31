Recent violent attacks in Cincinnati reignite mother's fears months after her son was assaulted in OTR

CINCINNATI — Several violent attacks caught on camera in Cincinnati have prompted a conversation about safety in the city and on its streets.

For one mother, the recent attacks have brought back fears from when her son was assaulted in a similar group style at Washington Park.

“There were six kids,” Tracey said.

While WCPO has verified her identity and story, she’s using just her first name due to security concerns for her and her family.

She said the attack occurred on a typical day in May. Her son was sitting with a group of friends minding their own business at about 3:45 p.m. when they were interrupted by a group of teenagers.

“They were sitting there, and he was with six girls and a group of kids came up to him and they were hassling him about a vape pen that one of the girls had,” Tracey said.

She goes on to explain that as soon as her son spoke up, telling the group to go away, they focused their attention on him.

In a cell phone video recorded by one of the friends in the group, one of the alleged attackers can be heard talking about what could happen.

“If I want to take it, I'll take it off you right now and I'll walk away like it did not happen. I'll strip you right now,” the audio recording reveals in part.

Moments later, she said her son's group stood up to leave the area and he was attacked by the group. He was left on the ground, unconscious after they hit and kicked him in the head. He was left with cuts, bruises and other injuries.

Video shot from a distance of the attack surfaced online. Tracey said that video was key as the detective on the case told her none of the security cameras at the park captured the attack.

“The reason that we were able to get one of the kids identified is because he, again, he had a cast on an arm,” she said.

She said in the days and weeks following the attack, she contacted city officials to make them aware of the incident and her concerns as a parent. Those calls, including those to the mayor’s office, fell on deaf ears, she said.

The recent videos of attacks prompted Tracey to speak out and show this isn't something that's just now happening in the city.

“Hopefully it doesn't take someone getting killed before they make it a better situation,” she said.

One of the six alleged assailants in her son's case is charged for the attack. The 15-year-old is charged with felonious assault.

There is no word on whether any other arrests are pending in her son's case.