CINCINNATI — A 12-year-old was seriously injured after a 13-year-old driver lost control and crashed, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened July 8 around 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dalton Ave in the West End.

Cincinnati police said the 13-year-old boy lost control of a 2014 Kia Rio while attempting to turn onto Kenner Street and left the roadway, hitting several metal poles and a transformer box in a parking lot.

A 12-year-old boy in the front passenger seat was seriously injured in the crash, Cincinnati police said. The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Three other juvenile boys, ages 11, 14, and 16, were not injured, according to Cincinnati police. Those three were passengers in the backseat.

Only one of them was wearing a seat belt, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, but are still determining if impairment played a role.

Police have not said how or why the children got access to the vehicle .

If anyone has information about the crash, they are urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

