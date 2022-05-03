Train crashes into car in West Chester, driver got out before impact

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A train crashed into a car in West Chester Tuesday morning after the car had a mechanical failure and was disabled on track, police said.

Investigators said the driver got out of the car before the crash and was not was not injured.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Crescentville Road and Windisch Road.

West Chester police said the train pushed the car one-tenth of a mile down the track before the conductor could stop.

Crescentville Road and Windisch Road were closed for several hours but were reopened by 10:50 a.m.