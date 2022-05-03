Watch
Train crashes into car in West Chester, driver got out before impact

West Chest Train Crash 532022.png
Jay Warren
A train crashed into a car in West Chester Tuesday morning after police said the car had a mechanical failure on the track and stalled out. The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured.
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 11:36:11-04

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A train crashed into a car in West Chester Tuesday morning after the car had a mechanical failure and was disabled on track, police said.

Investigators said the driver got out of the car before the crash and was not was not injured.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Crescentville Road and Windisch Road.

West Chester police said the train pushed the car one-tenth of a mile down the track before the conductor could stop.

Crescentville Road and Windisch Road were closed for several hours but were reopened by 10:50 a.m.

