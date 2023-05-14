Phi Psi Omega Chapter supports single moms, their kids on Mother's Day through program

CINCINNATI — A Tri-State group is making sure a special group of mothers feel the love this Mother’s Day.

Phi Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has “adopted” 10 moms this year for Mother’s Day through their 20 Cultured Pearls Foundation PPO Roses Program.

The program was created for single mothers with school-aged children. All of the moms were nominated and then selected by a committee.

“It was part of the vision of our organization that moms out there, often the single moms, are often the ones that need someone to help them doing the heavy lifting, so that is where we came in,” said Lisa Marchand, a 20 Cultured Pearls Foundation board member.

One of the mothers they took in this year is Diane Benson.

“I’m a single grandmother. I’m raising my three grandchildren. My daughter died from COVID and my son died from COVID also,” Benson said.

Benson says the program makes sure her grandchildren have the same opportunities as other children.

“You need groceries, but their school supplies need to be paid at the same time. So, instead of me having to make that choice of buy groceries or pay school supplies. This organization is here to help me and they’ll pay the school supplies,” Benson said.

Marchand added it’s important to her chapter to support single mothers and grandmothers.

“Several of us come from single mom families," she said. "Therefore, we’ve seen that and know how hard it is for a mom to have to do all the work, so for us it gives us joy.”

PPO Roses supports the mothers anyway they can throughout the year, which includes helping with their Christmas shopping.

“This program is amazing. I feel like a lot of moms don’t realize there’s a lot of help out here that there really is. They’re just like angels sent from God,” Benson said.

Benson said being a part of this program has relieved a lot of stress.

“This organization has given me strength, confidence and is letting me know I can do this,” Benson said.

PPO Roses hosted a mother’s luncheon/celebration on May 7. This event allowed the mothers to meet each other and get pampered.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a feeling of joy because a lot of the moms last week you could tell how we touched them. Some moms had tears of joy just so thankful that someone saw there was a need out there,” Marchand said.

PPO Roses supports a new group of moms every year. You can reach out to Phi Psi Omega Chapter to nominate someone or make a donation to allow them to help more mothers.