Paddlefest draws thousands to Ohio River after prior year was canceled due to severe weather

CINCINNATI — Thousands of people paddled their way down the Ohio River for the 22nd annual Paddlefest.

Paddlefest is the largest paddling event in the country. The event was canceled last year because of severe weather, so people were eager to return to the water.

“This year we’re going to get that chance to have the immersive recreational tourism experience here in Cincinnati,” Jim Ridge said.

Ridge traveled from Cleveland to be a part of the rainbow of kayaks and paddleboards floating down the river.

“I host the second largest paddling event in Ohio, The Blazing Paddles Paddlefest in Cleveland, and we come down here to see how the largest paddling event in the country does it,” he said.

Today is the day! Paddlefest 2023 kicked off this morning. Thousands of people traveled to the Tri-State for this event. Paddlefest is the nation’s largest paddling event in the country. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Gnt0DQSA6C — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) August 5, 2023

Paddlefest is put on by Adventure Crew, which is an organization dedicated to connecting city teens with nature.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and so it’s really amazing to see the community turn out for this. All of the proceeds go to support our free programs so that almost 1,000 kids a year can participate,” said Adventure Crew Executive Director Libby Hunter.

Most people chose to paddle down the Ohio River at their own pace, while others participated in the race.

During the event, the Ohio River was shut down to all motorized traffic. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were out on boats enforcing the closure. There were also several safety personnel out on the water in case anyone needed assistance.