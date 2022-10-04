Police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to 3 children at OTR gas station

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to three children at a gas station in Over-The-Rhine.

Investigators said a 5-year-old, 8-year-old and 10-year-old were in their mother's van, parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on Liberty Street when the man approached the vehicle.

While the mother left the van to pay for gas, the suspect exposed himself to the three children inside, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect left the scene after being confronted by the mother.

Police are looking for a slim man likely between the ages of 25 to 30. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue sweatpants and black gym shoes at the time of the alleged crime.

Cincinnati police did not say what day or time this incident took place.

If you know who this person is and/or where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

