Over-the-Rhine's Level One Bar and Arcade to feature more than 50 games; sets opening date

Level One will open Feb. 24
Level One Bar and Arcade is opening up inside Over-the-Rhine's Mercer Commons building on Walnut Street.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 15:06:51-05

Level One Bar and Arcade is bringing the best of classic arcade games to Over-the-Rhine, and the new bar is opening its doors Friday.

Located at 1331 Walnut Street, Level One is bringing more than 50 games to its arcade, including a dozen pinball machines and two Skee-Ball lanes. The bar and arcade will also have multiple rare games that will rotate throughout the year.

Some of the arcade games come from Level One owner Paul Burkhart himself, who's been collecting for roughly 25 years. He said Level One is one of his fondest childhood memories come to life.

"I love hearing the excitement of people when they see a game they remember from their past," Burkhart said.

All of the games — except Skee-Ball and and pinball machines — will be free to play for guests.

In terms of the bar side of Level One, it will carry two dozen craft beers on tap focusing on Ohio breweries. The bar will also have a themed cocktail list with drinks titled after class video games such as Pong, Frogger and Galaga.

The bar doesn't offer food, but guests are encouraged to bring in something to eat from surrounding local businesses. Burkhart hopes to implement a system similar to Level One's Columbus location where local establishments nearby partner to streamline the food ordering and delivery process to Level One.

The bar and arcade is filling the prior Mercer Commons location of 16-Bit, which also featured classic arcade games. 16-Bit left the location in 2021, and multiple of its arcade games traveled over a couple blocks to Pins and Mechanical Co. on OTR's Main Street.

On the Vine Street side of Mercer Commons, Five on Vine — a restaurant serving American cuisine — recently opened in January 2023.

"It's always great to partner with an operator like Paul Burkhart, whose love of classic arcade games really comes through," said Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC. "That passion elevates that space for all patrons, but especially those who share an affinity for gaming."

Level One will usually only be for those 21-years-old and up, but it will hold "mini-me" days once a month where adults can bring kids to play the arcade games.

Otherwise, Level One will be open for business Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight.

