New arcade bar to inhabit former 16-Bit location in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Barcade fans will soon be able to return to their old stomping grounds after Columbus-based Level One Bar and Arcade opens where 16-Bit used to be located, according to a press release from 3CDC, which owns the building.

The business will open its second location at 1331 Walnut Street, bringing back pinball machines and arcade cabinet games back to the space. Some of the games include gems from owner Paul Burthart's original, personal collection; Burkhart's collection of pinball machines are what initially formed the founding of Level One in Columbus.

"About 25 years ago, I bought my first pinball machine," said Burkhart in a press release. "Then another, and another. We had a house built around a walk-out basement where I could bring in machines.

The bar will also have 24 taps of different beers, all with an Ohio-based focus and a spotlight specifically on local options. Much like 16-Bit before it, Level One won't have a kitchen or food services, but the press release said the business will "encourage visitors to order takeout from local restaurants to bring into the bar."

The bar also plans to partner with local food businesses in the area to help streamline the ordering process for patrons inside — a process they already use in their Columbus location, the press release said.

The building at 1331 Walnut Street is part of Mercer Commons, a mixed-use development owned by 3CDC that was completed in 2016.

16-Bit Bar and Arcade, which left the location in 2021, merged with Pins Mechanical Co. and moved its gaming library to Pins' home at 1124 Main Street.