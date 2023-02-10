'Wise Guys' star Debra Messing shares Cincinnati nail tech's work

CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set.

With the newest Hollywood project rolling into town, you never know who could walk through a local restaurant, store, or in this case, nail salon.

"She said, 'I'm in town for business and I like to patronize small businesses,'" Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said. "'I noticed that you are toxic-free, cruelty-free and vegan, and I'm all about that.'"

Whitfield said her new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town. This work trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro. The movie has been filming on location in Cincinnati right down the street from Whitfield's business.

"She loved her nails and she's like, 'I'm gonna go back and tell the head of hair and makeup,'" she said.

Within days, she was on set with polish and gel extensions in hand.

"Not only did I get to do the fabulous Kathrine Narducci's nails, but [the head of hair and makeup] called me back like a day or two later after she saw Ms. Kathrine's nails and said, 'Well, I would love for you to do our lead actress Debra Messing's nails,'"

ra Messing's nails,'" Whitfield said. "They absolutely loved their nails."

Messing seemed to like her nails so much, she posted them to Instagram and tagged Nail Joy.

"When your character has long nail and you realize you can't open a banana," Messing captioned the photo, along with including Nail Joy's Instagram account.

"That was a surreal moment to see that many likes on the post, that many views and that many comments," Whitfield said.

Whitfield said Messing and Narducci already have another appointment scheduled.

"I cannot believe my nails are gonna be on the big screen," said Whitfield. "I'm super humble, but just super grateful and thankful for the opportunity."

