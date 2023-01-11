Crown Restaurant Group sets opening date for Five on Vine in OTR's Mercer Commons

CINCINNATI — A pioneer in the Cincinnati restaurant industry, Crown Restaurant Group (CRG) has officially set an opening date for its latest food venture.

Five on Vine, which is CRG's fifth restaurant, will be opening in the ground floor of Over-the-Rhine's Mercer Commons on Jan. 18.

CRG describes Five on Vine as an "elevated-yet-approachable perspective on classic, American cuisine."

A rotisserie sits as the centerpiece of the restaurant's culinary concept, according to CGRG, and the menu boasts entrees like a half Amish chicken and smoked pork ribs with sweet and spicy mustard BBQ.

CRG said the restaurant's full menu will be released the week of opening. According to Five on Vine's social media, tastings — including desserts — have been happening recently.

"Everything is built around bringing people together over delicious and beautiful food," CRG said.

The restaurant also has a 14-foot table for large parties that sits as a focal point, and as with the rest of CRG's restaurants, the restaurant group said it will be focusing on a dining experience accompanied by top-notch hospitality.

"At Crown Restaurant Group we believe that by fostering a positive environment internally we are able to organically extend that same warmth and positively outward to our guests and diners," said Haley Sitek, co-owner of CRG. "Hospitality begins in the kitchen, where we practice the same from-scratch principles that Chef Anthony Sitek grew up with and learned from his grandmother."

Other than Five On Vine, CRG recently had the rebranding of one of its restaurants and reopened Rosie's Cocktails & Pies as Rosie's Italian on E 7th Street in downtown Cincinnati. Other than Five on Vine and Rosie's, CRG owns and operates Crown Republic Gastropub, Losanti and Crown Cantina.

Both Rosie's Italian and Crown Cantina were among WCPO's best new restaurants of 2022, which were based on a culmination of Yelp, OpenTable, Resy and Google reviews.

