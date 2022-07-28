CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine's LGBTQ+ dance club and bar e19 Lounge Bar & Discotheque announced Wednesday that it has shut down "effective immediately."

The bar was located in northern OTR near Findlay Market and Rhinegeist Brewery.

e19 has deleted its Facebook page, as well as its website but took to Instagram to formally announce its closure. The post detailing the immediate closure didn't give any reasoning.

"First, we want to thank the employees who have been nothing but amazing, uplifting, and positive. It is our priority to work with our employees to help them navigate the difficult situation and find alternative employment," e19 wrote. "Second, thank you to everyone who has danced the night away with us. We appreciate the support you have shown us during these unprecedented times."

The statement also said there are discussions underway for the building and space to reopen with a "potential different entertainment offering."

e19, which opened in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was known for its eclectic and inclusive culture, drag shows and DJ nights as well as its disco-ball lit dance floor.

Just a few months prior, Below Zero Lounge — another Cincinnati LGBTQ+ bar — closed its doors. Since then, LGBTQ+ bar Bloom OTR has opened in its place.

RELATED

Holtman's Donut Shop to close its Over-the-Rhine location after 9 years

Entrepreneur invests $30M to revive defunct breweries from the 1800s in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine's newest bar Alice is bringing a splash of color, dancing and more to the neighborhood