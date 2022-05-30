Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Cincinnati police recover multiple guns during OTR traffic stop, 1 man arrested

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati police gun recovery
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 13:33:13-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police seized multiple high-powered firearms during a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. McMicken Avenue in Over-The-Rhine Sunday.

According to court documents, officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a 9mm rifle in a vehicle being driven by Kevin Hightower.

In a picture posted on Twitter, investigators reveal the additional items recovered from the vehicle including ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Hightower is facing multiple charges including weapons under disability and improper transportation of a firearm.

Hightower was arraigned Monday and will be back in court early next month.

READ MORE
Cincinnati police to get $250K for overtime as part of plan to stop gun violence this summer
Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in West End late Sunday night, another person injured
Why is gun culture so prominent in the US?

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Cause of death released for child found dead in suitcase Memorial Day: Covington honors sacrifice and freedom Union Township honors fallen service members

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.