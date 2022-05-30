Cincinnati police recover multiple guns during OTR traffic stop, 1 man arrested

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police seized multiple high-powered firearms during a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. McMicken Avenue in Over-The-Rhine Sunday.

According to court documents, officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a 9mm rifle in a vehicle being driven by Kevin Hightower.

In a picture posted on Twitter, investigators reveal the additional items recovered from the vehicle including ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday May 29th, our District 1 officers recovered these items during a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. McMicken, and arrested Mr. Kevin Hightower on multiple charges including Weapons Under Disability, Improper Transportation of a Firearm, and Drug Paraphernalia. pic.twitter.com/R8rP6G9UJ9 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 30, 2022

Investigators said Hightower is facing multiple charges including weapons under disability and improper transportation of a firearm.

Hightower was arraigned Monday and will be back in court early next month.

