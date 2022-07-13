Findlay Market launches shopping app with 25 available vendors

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine's Findlay Market has launched a shopping app that allows shoppers to pick up or receive delivery from more than 20 vendors in the market.

The shopping app operates Tuesday through Friday, and orders can be placed as late as 5 p.m. the night before you'd like your order. Orders are available for delivery in the Cincinnati metro area or pickup at Findlay Market between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the selected day of fulfillment. There is a $35 order minimum and a $6.99 delivery fee.

Findlay Market aims to be equitable with the app through the acceptance of SNAP benefits and significant partnership program with community organizations that serve underserved communities.

"This initiative is helping to create a model for inclusive urban revitalization that invests in small, local businesses and connects them directly to shoppers that need and want access to fresh, local groceries," Findlay Market said about the app on its website.

Shoppers are able to purchase a variety of items through the shopping initiative, including produce, meats and seafood, pantry needs, beverages and more. Merchants available through the app and the market's shopping website include Deeper Roots, Eckerlin Meats, Pet Wants, OTR Bagel Bar and many more.

"It will allow customers to conveniently shop Findlay Market merchants more often and provides a really fantastic platform for all of our market merchants to be able to sell their products online and one-stop shopping," said Marianne Hamilton, director of food innovation for Findlay Market.

The Shopping App Fulfillment Center is located in the old Pho Lang Thang storefront.

You can download the Findlay Market Shopping App at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also shop online here.

