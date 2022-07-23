Findlay Market is celebrating 170 years in the Queen City today, and to celebrate the market — which is Ohio's oldest continuously operating public market — is having an all-day birthday bash.

“This celebration is going to be one of the biggest celebrations in the city," said Kevin Foston, owner of Makers Bakers Co. "Findlay Market is the jewel of Cincinnati and everyone needs to be here.”

Foston has been a merchant at Findlay Market for 19 months and loves being a part of the rich history at the market.

“What we find ourselves is being an ambassador, telling our customers about the rich history of the market, some of the other purveyors here that have been here way longer than we have as we have several businesses that are over 100 years old," Foston said. "We just being a part of that rich tradition.”

Makers Bakers will be baking the 170th anniversary cake. He said the cake will have three layers of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry lemon cake. The cake will be cut by Mayor Aftab Pureval at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

But in order to have a cake, you need something for the cake to stand on.

SKT Ceramics made the cake stand for Makers Bakers' cake. Susannah Tisue, the owner of SKT Ceramics, has been a merchant at the market for five years.

Tisue said she is excited to be a part of the next generation of business owners at Findlay Market.

“I feel honored to be a part of it," Tisue said. "I feel honored to be a part of the community and grateful that were able to feed our families with farm fresh vegetables and put more money back into our community by shopping local."

The all day celebration — which will be filled with live music, kid-friendly activities and more — will start at 10 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.

Here's a lineup of the day's events:



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Play Library

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Art Gallery Fundraiser

3 p.m. — Panel discussion about Findlay Market then and now

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Balloon artist and face painting

5:30 p.m. — Birthday Cake cutting with Mayor Aftab Pureval

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Night Market

For more information about the day's events and everything else Findlay Market has to offer, click here.