'Customize it to fit the community' | New garden, bodega bring fresh food options to OTR residents

CINCINNATI — A lack of access to fresh food in Over-the-Rhine has prompted a unique way to fill the need: Two local organizations have teamed up to create a bodega and a community garden.

When OTR residents walk inside the Goose Alley community garden off Green Street they can find a safe space to relax.

"My plans for the garden is to bring more people to our community to share our fresh herbs with them and our fruit," said Terrance Segar, an OTR resident.

Segar has lived in OTR for three years and he will be one of the residents responsible for keeping up the garden.

There's everything from free tomatoes to peppers, herbs, blueberries and raspberries.

"I plan on seeing them get bigger so we can have more people here and benefit the whole community," Segar said.

It's been a long time coming for the community garden.

"We've had a community garden and we were really having a hard time managing it so we really had envisioned this back in 2023," said Alisa Berry, executive director of Cornerstone Renter Equity.

WATCH: How these organizations aim to help fill a food desert for residents:

Community garden, bodega look to bring fresh food options to a Cincinnati food desert

Berry said they also provide classes for residents on Wednesday evenings, to teach them how to garden.

UFC will open a bodega next to the community garden to take the project a step further for OTR residents.

"It allows them to see in real time hands-on learning, how they can make healthier lifestyle choices," said Chad Anderson, executive director of the Urban Farming Collective Food System.

Residents will also be able to curate what goes into the store.

"We're also going to customize it to fit the community but making sure that we're using the best ingredients and making sure that our produce and meat come from Ohio farmers," Anderson said.

A grand opening celebration for the community garden and bodega will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11a.m.