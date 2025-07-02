City: Downtown, OTR Red Bike stations to close this weekend in effort to address safety concerns

CINCINNATI — Red Bike stations in downtown Cincinnati will be closed this weekend in an attempt to address safety concerns, the city announced Wednesday.

In a social media post, the city said Red Bike agreed to close stations in Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District this weekend. There will also be a restriction on the use of rental e-scooters in both neighborhoods from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We reached out to City Manager Sheryl Long's office about the change. They told us that while looking for ideas to prevent the rise in crime in Over-the-Rhine, both police and residents flagged red bikes.

"It's another intervention to prevent crime," said Mollie Lair, a spokesperson for the city manager's office.

To prioritize safety downtown, Red Bike agreed to the City’s request to close stations in OTR & Central Business District this weekend. The City is also restricting the use of rental e-scooters in those areas. This suspension will be in effect 8pm-6am this Thurs-Sat. evenings. pic.twitter.com/f33gZzkxku — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) July 2, 2025

The news comes just days after the Cincinnati Police Department's new roving task force began its patrol Monday. That very night, officers responded to a drive-by shooting in Over-the-Rhine that injured two men.

"This last month has been a real challenge — particularly in hotspot, concentrated areas where these crimes persist," Mayor Aftab Pureval said when the city first announced its new efforts on June 24.

Police are also planning to fully roll out their new Drone as First Responder (DFR) program by the end of July, with some drones already in use.

The city manager's office told us the plan is to evaluate the effectiveness of closing the Red Bike stations this weekend to see it should continue.