Charges dismissed for teen arrested in May shooting that injured 4, including 3 juveniles

CINCINNATI — All charges are dismissed for a 16-year-old arrested in a drive-by shooting in Over-the-Rhine that injured four, including two teens and a 10-year-old.

Surveillance video captured the moment multiple people fired more than 20 shots from a black Hyundai driving down McMicken Avenue on May 31. A 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to Cincinnati Children's. A man in his 20s was also shot and taken to UC Medical Center. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Cincinnati police announced a 16-year-old was arrested in June on eight counts of felonious assault following the drive-by shooting near Grant Park.

The teen's attorney, Clyde Bennett, said Friday he and the teen's family are relieved all charges have been dismissed. Bennett said the prosecution did not have probable cause that the teen committed a crime.

Immediately following the shooting, city leaders called for an end to "senseless acts of violence."

"Our children and our families deserve to spend their days in our community — our pools, our recreation centers, our parks — without any fear," Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement. "My heart is with the families of the victims and our first responders. And our full support is behind Chief Theetge and our entire CPD team as they deliver justice."

Police released footage of the shooting while searching for the car involved. Officers later found the vehicle parked and unoccupied in Bond Hill.