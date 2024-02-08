Ohio court denies city's request to throw out former Cincinnati Fire Chief's lawsuit

CINCINNATI — An Ohio court has denied the City of Cincinnati's request to throw out former Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington's lawsuit, according to a ruling Wednesday.

Washington, a 30 year veteran of the Cincinnati Fire Department, sued the city, City Manager Cheryl Long and Mayor Aftab Pureval in April 2023 for wrongful termination.

Washington was fired on March 24, 2023. In his termination documentation, Long cites a concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome towards women, his unavailability during a major apartment fire in February 2023, ignoring HR guidance, and his lack of accountability.

In the lawsuit, Washington called these allegations "groundless" and "exaggerated" and alleged that he had no opportunity to defend himself. He also claims Long began a public relations campaign against him rather than giving him the opportunity to be heard, and that his wrongful termination has hurt his reputation and ability to be hired at a similar level.

The Southern District Court of Ohio found that Washington "had validly pleaded claims against the city for a violation of his state and federal due process, and for defamation of his character."

Washington said he hopes the federal court's denial is the "first step toward justice" in his case.

"I have dedicated my life to service and spent three decades protecting the citizens of this great city," Washington said. "I am thankful to everyone who continues to support me throughout this process, including the numerous men and women with whom I have had the privilege of serving in the Fire Service."

Washington also said that his time with CFD will always be his proudest accomplishment.

"The truth always comes to light in the end, and I am confident that justice will prevail in our case," he said.

Read the full lawsuit here: