Former CFD chief sues the City of Cincinnati, city manager, Mayor Pureval over wrongful termination

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington is suing the City of Cincinnati, City Manager Cheryl Long and Mayor Aftab Pureval for wrongful termination.

Washington was fired on March 24, 2022. In his termination documentation, Long cites a concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome towards women, his unavailability during a major apartment fire in February 2022, ignoring HR guidance, and his lack of accountability.

“I want to be clear that I do not tolerate discriminatory, hostile, or unfair working environments in any city department,” said Long. “Cincinnatians place their trust in the fire department, which is tasked with keeping all of us safe. If the workplace culture within the department is unhealthy, that’s a violation of the community’s trust.”

In the lawsuit, Washington called these allegations "groundless" and "exaggerated" and alleged that he had no opportunity to defend himself.

In his 30 years with the Cincinnati Fire Department, Washington never received any disciplinary action for discrimination or harassment of any employees, the lawsuit states.

Long said that during Washington’s tenure, multiple female CFD employees voiced concerns about a workplace culture that allows women to be treated unfairly and with disrespect.

Washington was allegedly ordered to deliver a climate assessment, but it was never conducted.

Women Helping Women, a social services organization, was brought in to deliver training to CFD. According to Long, both city administration and Women Helping Women were unsatisfied with Washington's implementation of the training as well as his "lack of concern about workplace issues related to women."

However, in the lawsuit, Washington's legal teams says the four phase program started in February of 2023. Upon the completion of phase one later that month, Women Helping Women provided a training summary where the outcome of the program was deemed "positive overall."

According to the lawsuit, phase 2 of the program was slated to begin just four days before Washington's termination.

Long said a memo from Women Helping Women described that “the problem lies with key leadership, namely fire chief” and that “language and actions perpetuate [a] ‘boys club’ mentality.” But Washington argues in the lawsuit that Women Helping Women made no reference to a lack of adequate support from him in its executive summary.

"In truth, Chief Washington had taken numerous steps to implement this assessment prior to his termination," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also states that "Chief Washington took particular care throughout his career to help advance and improve the position and work environment of female employees of the Fire Service."

Washington claims Long began a public relations campaign against him rather than giving him the opportunity to be heard. He also claims that his wrongful termination has hurt his reputation and ability to be hired at a similar level.

Read the full lawsuit here:

Washington's lawsuit against City of Cincinnati by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

Washington has served as chief since 2021. He has spent three decades with the Cincinnati Fire Department achieving every rank prior to chief. The former chief released a statement shortly after his termination:

I am thankful for my colleagues at the Cincinnati Fire Department, my friends, and my family for supporting me throughout my 30 years of service to the City of Cincinnati. My time at the department has been one of my life's most rewarding experiences and I will forever be grateful for my chance to serve."

Former Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington

Assistant Fire Chief over the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Operations Division Steven Breitfelder has been named interim chief.

The city will hire a third-party firm to conduct a national search for the next permanent chief.

