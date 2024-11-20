Officials announce available resources in Cincinnati ahead of first snowfall

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati officials announced resources that will be available as the city prepares for its first snowfall of the season.

Thursday's forecast is expected to bring two rounds of potential snowfall — one in the morning and one in the afternoon into the night. While the predicted forecast isn't severe in any regard, it will lead to dropping temperatures, wet roads and light flurries.

Get the latest timeline for the snow here.

The City of Cincinnati said 100 trained snowplow drivers are prepped for the winter season with more than 25,000 tons of salt ready for the roads.

On Thursday, officials said crews will monitor road conditions, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Officials say drivers should stay alert for slick spots as temperatures drop in the Tri-State.

For those needing warmth, Shelterhouse, located at 411 Gest Street, will open Thursday. The shelter operates from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, and it's open to single individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information about Shelterhouse, click here.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission rec centers are also an option for those seeking relief from the cold during the day.

Officials said all 23 rec centers will be open during normal business hours Thursday. Anyone seeking warmth at a rec center does not need CRC membership. You can click here to see a full list of the rec centers.

Lastly, officials said anyone with issues during winter weather can contact 311Cincy, the city's non-emergency customer service system. To reach 311Cincy, you can call 311, use the 311Cincy mobile app or go to this website.

For those wanting alerts from the city, you can opt into CincyAlert, the city's official public alerting and notification system. Click here to learn more.