DENSE FOG ADVISORY: The worst we've seen in years

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the majority of the Tri-State.

WCPO Dense Fog Advisory



I'm not trying to be an alarmist or make anything sound worse than it is. But legitimately, this is some of the worst fog I've seen in Cincinnati in a very long time. Visibility is down to feet at times. It's hard to see just about anything out there. It's also hard to gauge the speed of vehicles you approach on the interstate, so allow a greater stopping distance and be ready to slow down.

TIPS:



Allow extra time for your commute

Slow down, especially in neighborhoods

Headlights MUST be on (low beams)

If driving slower than the flow of traffic, please get over to the far right lane

Runners/walkers must wear something reflective or a flashing light

Be extra careful as buses head out to pick up kids

Our Wednesday forecast starts with very dense fog. We'll see scattered showers passing between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as another cold front passes through our area. Winds will turn breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and it will bring in colder air. Highs come in at 52 degrees around noon and then start to drop.

WCPO Wednesday Rainfall



And then.... snow.

Thursday morning starts with scattered snow showers and much colder weather. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s to start the day. The precipitation that falls in the morning will be light and most of it will melt as it hits the ground. This will be around from 5 to 10 a.m.

WCPO Thursday morning snowfall



Isolated chances for a wintry mix are around for a few hours as temperatures only warm to 36. Then, we focus on the next wave of snow that will impact the evening hours and bring some light accumulations in the Tri-State. Light snow should start around 3 p.m and turn to a steady snow shower, even reducing visibility at times later in the evening. Snow is most likely from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. We should see snow accumulating on roofs, cars and grassy surfaces. The roads should stay wet, but with snow coming down at the peak evening drive, expect traffic delays and impacts.

WCPO Thursday afternoon snow begins



WCPO Thursday evening snow likely



MORNING RUSH

Dense fog likely

Cooler

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Midday showers, mostly cloudy

Breezy winds

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Wintry mix begins before sunrise

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Scattered snow showers

Light evening accumulations

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT

Evening snow likely

Light accumulations

Low: 32

