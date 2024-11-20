DENSE FOG ADVISORY: The worst we've seen in years

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the majority of the Tri-State.
I'm not trying to be an alarmist or make anything sound worse than it is. But legitimately, this is some of the worst fog I've seen in Cincinnati in a very long time. Visibility is down to feet at times. It's hard to see just about anything out there. It's also hard to gauge the speed of vehicles you approach on the interstate, so allow a greater stopping distance and be ready to slow down.
TIPS:
- Allow extra time for your commute
- Slow down, especially in neighborhoods
- Headlights MUST be on (low beams)
- If driving slower than the flow of traffic, please get over to the far right lane
- Runners/walkers must wear something reflective or a flashing light
- Be extra careful as buses head out to pick up kids
Our Wednesday forecast starts with very dense fog. We'll see scattered showers passing between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as another cold front passes through our area. Winds will turn breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and it will bring in colder air. Highs come in at 52 degrees around noon and then start to drop.
And then.... snow.
Thursday morning starts with scattered snow showers and much colder weather. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s to start the day. The precipitation that falls in the morning will be light and most of it will melt as it hits the ground. This will be around from 5 to 10 a.m.
Isolated chances for a wintry mix are around for a few hours as temperatures only warm to 36. Then, we focus on the next wave of snow that will impact the evening hours and bring some light accumulations in the Tri-State. Light snow should start around 3 p.m and turn to a steady snow shower, even reducing visibility at times later in the evening. Snow is most likely from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. We should see snow accumulating on roofs, cars and grassy surfaces. The roads should stay wet, but with snow coming down at the peak evening drive, expect traffic delays and impacts.
MORNING RUSH
Dense fog likely
Cooler
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY
Midday showers, mostly cloudy
Breezy winds
High: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Wintry mix begins before sunrise
Low: 34
THURSDAY
Scattered snow showers
Light evening accumulations
High: 36
THURSDAY NIGHT
Evening snow likely
Light accumulations
Low: 32
