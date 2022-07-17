Police: 1 man dead, pregnant woman injured in Northside shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead, and a pregnant woman is injured after a shooting in Northside on Sunday, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at Northside Flats Apartments on Kentucky Avenue where a man was fatally shot. A pregnant woman was also shot but has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Both victims were inside the building when bullets went through the glass from outside in the parking lot and struck them, police said. It is unclear if the victims were simply bystanders.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update when more information is available.

