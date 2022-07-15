NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man has been charged with tampering with evidence at the scene where a father and son were found dead inside a home in New Richmond on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, the autopsy of 34-year-old Ryan Larison and his 59-year-old father Rusty showed the two were shot to death.

Provided by Ashley Cook (from left to right) Rusty Larison and son, Ryan

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Dakota Pfeiffer was taken into police custody without incident. He was arraigned on Friday and is being held on a 75,000 bond. He has not been charged with murder.

Court documents said Pfeiffer called a friend Thursday afternoon and told them he'd witnessed a homicide. When police questioned Pfeiffer, he told them that after the shooting, he returned to the scene and took a shoe and head covering left behind by the suspected shooter.

Pfeiffer told police that after he took the items, he got rid of them; Those items still have not been recovered, court documents say.

Police said at around 1:56 a.m. on Thursday morning, a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR-132. The neighbor told dispatchers her neighbor's lights were on and her son had gone to check on them. When he looked inside the home, he found two men dead inside.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded and the coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. They have not released any information about further suspects.