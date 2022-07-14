SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have arrested Ashley Copeland in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting police said was completely random and unprovoked.

According to Springdale Police, a man was sitting in his car at a stop light on Chesterdale Road, when another car pulled up next to him and shot through his passenger window, hitting him in the left arm. Then the shooter drove away.

“There was no interaction with the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting,” said Keenan Riordan, community service officer. “There was no road rage, no nothing. They didn't know each other.”

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby business.

“We were able to put images of the video out to the media. And of course, all our officers have seen the images and we're on the lookout for the car,” Riordan said.

Thursday morning, Springdale officer Sarah Luken was out on patrol and noticed a car that matched the description, a black SUV with a missing hub cap. When Luken approached Copeland, police said she had a gun in her lap.

“Luken did a great job. She grabbed the firearm, got the suspect out and put her into custody,” Riordan said.

Luken brought Copeland back to the police station for interviews, where she admitted to the shooting.

“Our investigators spent some time interviewing her and she actually admitted to the offense and said that she fired the shot yesterday, striking the victim," said Riordan.

There was another shooting on Monday that happened just around the corner from Wednesday’s shooting. During the shooting on Monday, no one was injured, but a car was shot at by the driver of a car with a similar description. Officers asked Copeland about that shooting during questioning.

“She admitted to firing that shot too,” Riordan said. “So again, they had no prior ties, no interaction, it was just completely random, which again, is just incredibly disturbing and scary.”

Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells said it could’ve happened to anyone.

“This is a relatively violent crime-free area. And this is certainly not something indicative of this part of town,” Wells said. “Unfortunately, these kind of things happen all over the country for granted, this is what makes it so scary. So that's the concern.”

The victim was taken to UC West Chester Hospital for injuries to his left arm but is expected to make a full recovery.