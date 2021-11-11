Northside handyman shot to death outside apartment

CINCINNATI — The murder of a handyman robbed three children of their dad and led to disturbing phone calls.

Family of Antwan Morris, 34, said a man they grew up with pulled the trigger and afterward called several relatives of the victim.

"You keep calling us saying you turning yourself in and you're not," Kelly Morris said.

The shooter left Antwan Morris dying outside an apartment in Northside, family said. Two days later with recovery fading in a hospital, Antwan's mom saw no choice.

"I made the decision to let him go with some dignity," Tracey Morris said. "They said it would be 15 minutes. My son lasted another 45 minutes and I felt like maybe I made the wrong decision cause he was fighting. He didn't want to go. He didn't want to go."

One of Morris' cousins quickly spoke up, "Tracey, you made the right decision and everybody over here is in agreement with that."

Cincinnati police did not confirm details of the shooting. However, Morris' family members told us his new girlfriend called him over to her apartment Sunday afternoon. She paid him through a Cash App to replace locks on her doors, Morris' family said.

"She was in such urgent and dire need to have these locks changed," Tracey Morris said. "He said he could do it real quick and get back and watch the (Bengals) game."

Morris ran his own handyman business called Hangman King. Often, though, he surprised loved ones with freebies when he knew it would make them smile.

"Any one of them could sit there and tell you that they call Uncle 'Twan, he's coming," Kelly Morris said. "He didn't care what time of day."

"He said 'mommy I'm going to be to my kids what I never had,'" Tracey Morris said.

Being a dad meant everything to Antwan, his family said.

So, when he left to help his girlfriend and did not call to check on his three children for hours, loved ones sensed trouble.

"I started going crazy, like, (his) phone (went) to voicemail," Kelly Morris said. "What's going on?"

Morris' family searched for him until they heard bad news. Witnesses said a man pulled up, confronted and shot Antwan in the stomach.

Now, as much as they want justice, Morris' family wants to know why it happened.