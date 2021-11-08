1 dead, 5 hospitalized after 4 separate shootings in less than 24 hours

CINCINNATI — Multiple police agencies are investigating four shootings in Hamilton County in less than 24 hours. In total, five people have been hospitalized and one person has died in shootings in Cincinnati, Fairfield and Delhi.

Cincinnati Police said a teenager was killed in a shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night. Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Queen City Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Kristopher Teetor, 17, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died. There have been no arrests.

Hours later, officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to a shooting at Lugnutz Bar and Grill. Police said they found two people shot when they arrived, and a third person was taken to the hospital separately. There was no word on any of the victims' conditions or any possible suspects.

One man was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting in Northside. Cincinnati Police said officers found a man shot on Casey Drive around noon. Police said they were still looking for a suspect.

The Delhi Police Department has arrested one man after he allegedly shot his brother Sunday afternoon. Police said 23-year-old Wayne "Wes" Ross III was charged with attempted murder after shooting his 26-year-old brother on Ivyhill Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in surgery.

