COLLEGE HILL — Cincinnati Police are searching for a shooting suspect in College Hill that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Information about the shooting is limited, but police told our crew at the scene that the man was taken to UC Hospital. No word on the man's condition right now.

The shooting happened sometime after noon on Casey Drive in Northside.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.