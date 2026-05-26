CPD: Three hospitalized, one in critical condition, after Northside shooting

CINCINNATI — Four people were injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Northside, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At around 1:51 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue. They found four victims with gunshot wound injuries.

Three of the victims were transported to local hospitals; two were listed as stable, one as in critical condition, according to police. The fourth victim refused medical treatment, police said.

Officers said they are still working on a suspect description. CPD said it believes this is an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the community.