Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway back open after crash, injured officer is OK

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Colerain Township police officer is expected to be OK after a crash on SR-126, or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to a spokesperson with the township.

The spokesperson said a Colerain Township police cruiser was hit, and an officer was transported to a hospital with injuries. Just before 11 a.m., the spokesperson told us the officer was released from the hospital "and is in good spirits."

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning; the highway was completely shut down for over two hours following the crash. It re-opened around 10:45 a.m.

Officials have not provided any details on the crash, what may have caused it or the extent of the officer's injuries.

Colerain police said the highway was expected to be closed for "an extended length of time," following the crash.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.