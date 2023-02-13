Watch Now
Cincinnati police arrest man accused of fatal shooting in North Fairmount

Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 13, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Caleb Simpson in North Fairmount on Jan. 28, police said.

Lucion Vaughn Jr. has been charged with murder in connection with Simpson's death, according to CPD. He was arrested on Feb. 10 with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, according to a press release.

On Jan. 28, around 5:20 p.m., police said they were called to Pulte Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Simpson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

