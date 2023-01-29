28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead following a shooting Saturday evening in North Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

Around 5:20 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Pulte Street for a report of a person shot. There, officers found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any suspects have been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

READ MORE:

Springfield Township Police: 1 shot, non-life-threatening injuries

15-year-old male injured in Roselawn shooting

Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died