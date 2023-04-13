Move over, slow down: Tow community rallies in support of AAA driver killed on duty

CINCINNATI — The parking lot in front of AAA Cincinnati was filled with tow trucks Wednesday night as the small army of roadside life savers remembered one of their own.

Keith Skaggs, a AAA tow truck driver, was killed along with two other people while helping a stranded driver on I-275 Friday night. His father, Tom, said he felt great support from the group still doing a dangerous job in the wake of his son's death.

"These drivers put their lives on the line every time they go out," he said.

Karen Helton, Skaggs' soon-to-be fiancée, said the pair had made it a habit to call each other every time they left to go somewhere in their cars. She said they always kept in touch just to say they love one another.

They were set to be married in July.

"I never got a call back that night," Helton said. "And it just breaks my heart that I had to wake up to this the next morning and it was just horrible."

The tow community wasn't alone in supporting the Skaggs family at Friday's vigil.

#NOW: As the sun sets over AAA Cincinnati, dozens of tow trucks are lit in honor of Kieth Skaggs, a driver hit and killed on duty last week.The trucks come from all over, from multiple different companies.You’ll hear from his family tonight at 11.@WCPO https://t.co/kpaT28ZBeB pic.twitter.com/fGfMif5iEb — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) April 13, 2023

Family members of the two other people killed in the crash, Janaya Glover and Richard Glasser, joined the Skaggs family in a prayer circle before the vigil began.

"Very heart-touching that they would spend the time to come and honor Keith," Helton said.

Terry Brown, president of the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio, said one thing can help prevent most crashes involving first responders or tow companies.

"Move over and slow down," Brown said. "It takes exactly five seconds to do that."

Keith's mother, Sue, said her son lived to serve other people, and she didn't want anyone else to have to live through what her loved ones are now.

"I just beg people," she said, "please pay attention to the roads. Move over. Give children a chance. I don't care if he was 38 years old. He's still my child. Don't take that away from another family."

Brown invited anyone who was interested to assist them in their work to keep everyone safe on the roadside.

He said people can help the TRAO by visiting their website and either donating or becoming an associate member.

