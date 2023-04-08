Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Dispatch: At least 1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-275

I-275 east crash
Sean DeLancey/WCPO
I-275 east crash
Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 22:24:33-04

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-275 in Anderson Township Friday night, Hamilton County Dispatch said.

Dispatch said units on scene reported at least one person dead and three others taken to UC Medical Center following a crash on I-275 near the US-52 exit. The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

All eastbound lanes of I-275 are shut down, ODOT reports. A WCPO crew at the scene said vehicles heading eastbound are being directed off the interstate and onto US-52.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

Newsfeed

More local news:
Former deputy accused of dealing drugs to Kenton County Detention Center inmates 1 arrested after 19-year-old falls off car, sustains 'life-threatening' injury Adoptive parents now eligible for up to $20,000 grant upon finalizing adoption

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.