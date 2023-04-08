Dispatch: At least 1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-275

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-275 in Anderson Township Friday night, Hamilton County Dispatch said.

Dispatch said units on scene reported at least one person dead and three others taken to UC Medical Center following a crash on I-275 near the US-52 exit. The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

All eastbound lanes of I-275 are shut down, ODOT reports. A WCPO crew at the scene said vehicles heading eastbound are being directed off the interstate and onto US-52.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

#BREAKING: Major crash at I 275 just after exit 71.

Radio called all Anderson units to respond.

Unknown on total injuries.

Traffic is backing up on EB lanes approaching the crash.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/Pl1OCs2FZm — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) April 8, 2023