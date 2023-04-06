Sheriff: 1 man dead after driving off I-74 overpass in Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after driving off an overpass in Whitewater Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the man was driving a silver truck eastbound on I-74 when he drove off the interstate and fell onto Hamilton-Cleves Road below.

The man died in the crash, but the sheriff's office has yet to identify him.

The sheriff's office also determined he was the only person in the truck after they search surrounding embankments.

Here you can see the drop from the lanes of I-74 E/275 where it goes over 128. Crews searched the wooded area below for the driver and any possible passengers. After the search, deputies believe the driver was the only one in the truck. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/a3WjKozuca — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) April 6, 2023

It's unknown at this time if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the crash.

The crash has also caused the eastbound I-74 on-ramp from Hamilton-Cleves Road to be closed as the Ohio Department of Transportation works to replace traffic lights.