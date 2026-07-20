'Don't let anyone bully you' | We asked restoration companies for advice after flash flooding in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jeff Tieke points to a floodwater stain next to shelves with boxes of shoe covers. The line goes past his waist.

Then, he takes me to the scrap pile out back. It's washed away, he tells me.

"It’s been consistent chaos," Tieke said. "I thought we were going to wash away."

Tieke is now standing in Apollo Home's warehouse in Oakley. The company specializes in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, but started helping people with flood fixes after its business flooded just like its neighbors.

"Yes, we’re flooded," Tieke said. "But we have the equipment to deal with this — our customers do not."

WATCH: We tagged along with restoration team after floods

Restoration companies give advice after flash flooding in Cincinnati

WCPO spent the day talking to restoration companies about the weekend's flooding. After visiting Apollo, we went to an eye doctor in Oakley Square.

"When the water started coming in, they actually were not able to leave the office," said Amanda Stomoff, the director of human resources for the Optometric Management Group. "Because both doors were blocked by the water."

Stomoff says that the doctor who sees patients there was booked out until September — before the office closed because of floods. When we visit, a crew from Servpro is checking the moisture levels around the baseboards. Another contractor is removing the flooring.

Stomoff takes apart glasses cases and boxes up belongings.

"The only way we can guarantee it is dry is removing the floor," said Chandler Davis, a team lead for Servpro. "There is absolutely no way that moisture will escape unless you remove that material."

Keith BieryGolick Amanda Stomoff, director of human resources for the Optometric Management Group Cincinnati, answers the phone at Oakley Square Eye Associates.

Outside, Servpro CEO Patrick Wright preached patience. He's been with the company for 13 years and said he often sees people taken advantage of after floods.

"Don’t let anyone bully you," Wright said. "Whether it is insurance or MSD, they cannot dictate who you use. You use who you’re comfortable with."

Before he leaves, he shakes his head. He tells me multiple businesses he's visited this week needed help in the past because of floods.

"Geographically, it is what it is. There’s not a hell of a lot that can be done about it," Wright said. "You hate saying it, but it’s probably going to happen again."