One person injured in shooting near Mount Airy gas station

CINCINNATI — At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Airy.

It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. near the Thorntons gas station on West North Bend Road.

A WCPO crew on the scene saw a black Hyundia with bullet holes in the door and clothes covered with blood on the ground.

Katie Cepero

A CPD officer said the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition hasn't been released.

Investigators have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

