Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Airy

Actions

One person injured in shooting near Mount Airy gas station

At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Airy. It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. near the Thorton's gas station on West North Bend Road.
Mount Airy shooting
Mount Airy shooting
Posted at 5:40 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 05:40:51-04

CINCINNATI — At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Airy.

It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. near the Thorntons gas station on West North Bend Road.

A WCPO crew on the scene saw a black Hyundia with bullet holes in the door and clothes covered with blood on the ground.

Mount Airy shooting

A CPD officer said the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition hasn't been released.

Investigators have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

READ MORE
'It’s frustrating': Mount Airy neighbors fed up after nine months without mail
Elder basketball star's homicide remains unsolved five years later
Police saturate roads, waterways for drunk driving enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Police: Man shot inside Norwood home, suspect on the run New memorial honors victims of Beverly Hills Supper Club fire PD: Body pulled from Ohio River in Kentucky identified as escaped Ohio inmate

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM