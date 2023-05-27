Police saturate roads, waterways for drunk driving enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Hamilton County's OVI Task Force and Blue Ash police combined resources Friday night to check hundreds of vehicles at two sobriety checkpoints along Plainfield Road ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

According to a card distributed to all drivers, Hamilton County has had 1,792 alcohol-related crashes in two years with 38 deaths and 1,014 injuries.

Police forces across the Tri-State have pledged to be out in force addressing drunk and distracted driving during what AAA predicted would be the third heaviest Memorial Day travel period in history.

In 2022, Ohio Highway Patrol's increased patrols resulted in 494 arrests, but 15 crashes — six related to alcohol — still resulted in 18 deaths.

Thousands will also be enjoying the water this weekend. Boaters like Dock Master Kelly Heizer with Freedom Boat Club are urging their fellow captains to remain sober behind the controls.

"You know, having a sober skipper," she said. "It's just like being in a car. You know, you don't want anything fogging your mind because there's a lot going on out there."

Police advised drunk drivers that trying to get around sobriety checkpoints will not be sufficient to avoid getting caught as they increase patrols around the entire area.

