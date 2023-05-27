Elder basketball star's homicide remains unsolved five years later

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Tom Biedenharn died in his Hidden Valley home on Memorial Day five years ago - and now Indiana State Police say there was at least one other person with his killer at that time.

Despite a $50,000 reward, there has been no arrest for the homicide of the Elder basketball star. ISP told WCPO on Friday there is evidence that at least two people were present at Biedenharn's home when he was killed.

"Every day you wake up and there's no answers," said Adam Duwel, a board member with the Lauren Hill Memorial Park. "No answer is no closure."

Biedenharn was instrumental in the development of the Lauren Hill Memorial Park in Lawrenceburg, named for the local basketball player whose fight to play one more game while battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) caught the nation's attention and raised money and awareness for the rare cancer.

"Tom gave everything he had to the community and to what he wants to do, what he wanted to do on this Earth," said Duwel. "A lot of that was to give back ... Tom was a big role model to me, but I didn't realize it."

The body of then-73-year-old Biedenharn, who also played at the University of Cincinnati, was discovered in his home on Highridge Court in the Hidden Valley subdivision on Memorial Day of 2018.

Evidence at the scene indicated his death was caused by foul play, and a Hamilton County coroner’s autopsy ruled it a homicide, according to ISP.

ISP said in 2018 a newer-model, four-door or extended cab truckmight have been in the area when Biedenharn was killed. It was described as "electric or bright blue" in color.

Anyone that may have seen a truck matching that description in the area over the Memorial Day weekend is urged to call the Indiana State Police, Versailles-Criminal Investigation Division at 812-689-5000 or email Detective Brian Earls at BEarls@isp.IN.gov.

