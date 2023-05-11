'It’s frustrating': Mount Airy neighbors fed up after nine months without mail

CINCINNATI — Neighbors in Mount Airy said they are fed up after nine months of empty mailboxes. They said they were told the carriers don't feel safe.

Quinn McCreagh lives on Shadymist Lane. He said instead of getting his mail delivered, he's been traveling to the post office on Colerain Avenue to pick up his mail for the last nine months. McCreagh said he and his neighbors never got any notice that mail was no longer being delivered. It just stopped coming.

Traveling to the post office isn't a simple task for McCreagh. He doesn't have a car. It's the same struggle for his neighbor down the street, Bionca Jordan.

She relies on public transportation, Uber or Lyft to get to the post office.

"It’s frustrating," Jordan said. "I have bills, my ID, you know, and debit cards that I need like right now, to be honest with you."

McCreagh said the post office told him someone assaulted a mail carrier on their street, and that carriers no longer felt safe delivering mail. He asked the post office what they were going to do about the situation.

"Are you going to place mailboxes at the end of the street? No. Are you going to suggest anything at all? We have no suggestions other than pick your mail up," McCreagh said.

Neighbors said the post office hasn't been willing to work with them.

"They've been reluctant to deal with people on Shadymist,” McCreagh said. "They have just lumped the rest of us residents into a category and I think we are being held accountable for maybe one or two incidents, or people. And it's not fair."

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, USPS provided WCPO with this statement:

"The safety of our employees is our top priority and mail delivery has been temporarily suspended after several complaints of residents intimidating employees. We have been in communication with the building's management and city officials to install a central box unit so the letter carrier can deliver the mail safely. An installation date has not been determined."

After receiving that statement, WCPO reached out to McCreagh’s landlord. The landlord of CDS property investments tells us the post office has not been in contact with him, but hopes they will reach out so they can work together on a solution.

