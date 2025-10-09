Mount Airy's nearly century-old water tanks are slated for redevelopment. How you can weigh in

CINCINNATI — The iconic water tanks that have defined Mount Airy's skyline for nearly a century may soon be redeveloped, and Greater Cincinnati Water Works wants your help weighing in on the future.

GCWW and the city are exploring new possibilities for the historic structures and surrounding land. The tanks are comprised of seven small tanks and seven large tanks, and the structure is capable of holding 8.4 million gallons of water, according to GCWW.

Kevin Wright, co-founder and principal at Yard & Co., who is working to study future possible uses for the structure and surrounding site, said the projected costs to preserve the towers were unfeasible.

"They need a lot of work, and the budget for that work came back in much higher than is feasible," Wright said.

WATCH: How you can help decide the future fixes for Mount Airy's water tanks

Nearly century-old water tanks slated for redevelopment in Ohio

A recent design-build report revealed restoration costs would be two to three times higher than initially expected, Wright said.

"Now what we're studying is, 'What would it look like to save the towers?'" Wright said.

The planning team is exploring various options that could preserve some towers while potentially demolishing others to make room for community amenities. Ideas being mulled over right now include farmers markets, concerts, retail spaces, dining establishments, housing and more.

Wright emphasized that not all the tanks would be demolished. While most residents only see three or four towers from street level, the full complex contains 14 structures, and many are hidden from public view.

"We think there is a way to think about keeping the ability to see them from the street and also make room for new growth, positive growth for the community and behind and to the side," Wright said.

Cincinnati Water Works emphasized that it is prioritizing community input in the decision-making process. A digital survey is currently available, asking residents about preferred amenities and programming for the site.

"The community engagement is critically important," Wright said. "Water Works and the city of Cincinnati don't want to do anything with these towers without getting input from the community."

Two public meetings are scheduled for Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly on Coleraine Avenue. Community members can attend anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to review proposed concepts and provide feedback. You can learn more information here.

"We're going to start testing ideas for what we can do with the towers to really help the neighborhood," Wright said. "There are a lot of emotions around it, and I think we are on the right track to find a compromise."

The planning team, which includes a steering committee of residents and business owners who work with representatives from Mount Airy Town Council, Mount Airy CDC and Mount Airy Cure, will incorporate community feedback into a final strategy expected by December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.