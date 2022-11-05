More than 1,500 people showed their support for veterans at the DAV 5K

CINCINNATI — Nearly 2,000 people showed their support for veterans by participating in the 10th annual DAV (Disable American Veterans) 5K at The Banks.

The 5K brings awareness to the challenges ill and injured veterans face everyday, while raising money to support them.

The event is also a way to honor all of the men and women who have served.

Everyone who participates in the 5K gets one of these t-shirts. The black one is for veterans. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/EuOoSxpXd8 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) November 5, 2022

“This is a Cincinnati race. This organization was founded here a hundred years ago by Robert Marx, a University of Cincinnati graduate, a Walnut Hills High School alum and he created an organization and created a movement,” said Rob Lewis, DAV national communications director.

The DAV 5k is an inclusive event where people can walk, run, roll or ride.

“What’s exciting is the amount of patriotism the folks here are showing by being here to support the DAV’s efforts,” said Joe Parsetich, DAV national commander. “It’s so exciting being in the birthplace of where Robert Marx first started the DAV when he joined forces with the Ohio Mechanics institute back in 1920.’”

The DAV has helped disabled veterans for over a 100 years. Lewis says the DAV 5K gives veterans a chance to reconnect, recharge and the fundraising event also shows veterans the people of Cincinnati support them.

“To have close to 2,000 people take their time on a Saturday morning to come down here and spend it, it really says a lot to me as a veteran and to all my brothers and sisters who have served," Lewis said. "It really, it tells us that we’re not forgotten, it tells us that we mean something that we have a place in the heart and of course I’m not surprised at all because the City of Cincinnati has always opened its arms to us.”

If you couldn't participate in the 5K today, you can still support the DAV by completing the 5K virtually until Nov. 30, or you can make a donation.

Lewis added they are always looking volunteers to help disabled veterans.