Grand jury indicts 2 men for fatal 2022 drive-by shooting in Millvale

Emily Gibney/WCPO
Posted at 11:52 PM, Dec 15, 2023
CINCINNATI — A grand jury indicted two men more than one year after a fatal drive-by shooting in Millvale.

Officers found 32-year-old Demetrius Clay dead in a car while responding to the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Beekman Street in September 2022.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Friday a grand jury indicted Charles Feliciano and Christopher Davis on aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and unlawful use of weapon charges in connection to the shooting.

Prosecutors said Clay was sitting in a car when they drove alongside him and opened fire, killing him.

