Cincinnati police: 1 dead after shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale.
Cincinnati police said District Three officers responded to 3227 Beekman Street at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One person was found dead.
The Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.
This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
