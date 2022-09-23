Watch Now
Cincinnati police: 1 dead after shooting in Millvale

Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 23, 2022
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale.

Cincinnati police said District Three officers responded to 3227 Beekman Street at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One person was found dead.

The Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

