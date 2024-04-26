Metro adds 10 new hybrid-electric busses as transit service grows pre-pandemic ridership levels

CINCINNATI — At the Northside Transit Center, Steve White is taking advantage of his Metro day pass.

“I’m going home to drop the groceries off. Then going to the doctor — taking the bus there, too,” White said.

With doctor’s orders not to drive after an ankle operation, he’s thankful for the connectivity and convenience. It’s much improved since he moved to Northside in 1987, he said.

“They have more routes now going on. I’ve seen that,” he said. “They’re getting better.”

The wheels are going round and round on the “reinventing metro” plan , put into action after Hamilton County voters approved a sales tax levy of 0.8% in 2020.

The bus system says the number of rides taken rose 32% last year, and the fleet is getting upgrades too.

This week, 10 new hybrid-electric vehicles hit the road, fully equipped with USB ports, outlets and Wi-Fi.

“Not your usual old-fashioned bus that you would think about,” Metro Director of Communications Brad Mason said.

While the bus is powered by fuel, the battery on its roof gives it a small fully-electric range.

Metro will test this summer geo-targeting technology around schools and hospitals as a way to cut emissions around sensitive areas like schools and hospitals.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Metro Bus Driver Que behind the wheel of a new hybrid-electric vehicle.

Automatically, the bus shuts off diesel power and goes to full electric when it enters the zone, Mason said. Upon exiting it, it will go back into standard operating mode.

Upgrades across the entire system are driving post-pandemic growth. Metro says ridership is at 110% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to the 75% national average.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Metro's new hybrid-electric bus.

Longtime riders like Ann Harvey are taking notice.

“They’ve gotten better,” she said.

A new Northside Transit Center in 2020 has made all the difference in her experience.

“That was the highlight of Northside. It’s like we’re moving up,” Harvey said.

While White said there’s always room for improvement (mainly, his connection wait times), he sees the system moving in the right direction.

“I really enjoy catching the bus, riding round, seeing places I’ve never been,” said White. “I like it.”