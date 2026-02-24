Is Mariemont Theatre closing? Crews move projectors, popcorn makers out of historic building

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A "Closed" sign was taped to the Mariemont Theater's front doors Tuesday as crews carried popcorn makers, projectors and movie posters into a moving truck.

The move-out comes after Cincinnati nonprofit Cindependent announced it would take over operations at the historic theatre. The 88-year-old building was previously operating independently under Theatre Management Corporation, which also owns the Esquire and Kenwood theaters.

While we were outside the theatre, we met Monica Gallagher, who called the situation "sketchy."

"I was so sad ... I was getting ready to come to the movies tonight with my brother," Gallagher said. "I've been coming here for at least 10 years. I used to take my mom here back when she was in assisted living, and we always had a great time."

In a statement, Cindependent said it does not currently have access to the building. When it was announced the group would be taking over operations, the building's landlord gave the people currently running operations 30 days to leave.

"We know seeing a 'closed' sign can be jarring, as people have so many memories of the Mariemont Theatre," the group's statement says. "That's why we made our announcement last month: to let the community know there's a plan. We remain 100% committed to assuming operations of the theatre and are currently raising transition funds."

According to the theatre's website, any closures would be temporary and "focused on strengthening long-term operations and care." At this time, though, it is unclear exactly when the theatre will be reopening.