Cindependent taking over operation of historic Mariemont Theatre

MARIEMONT, Ohio — Cindependent, a Cincinnati nonprofit organization supporting independent filmmaking, announced Thursday that it will take over operations at the historic Mariemont Theatre.

Built in 1938, the 88-year-old theatre has operated independently under the Theatre Management Corporation, which also operates the Esquire and Kenwood theaters.

Now, Cindependent has announced it will take the reels, after consulting with Mariemont Village leaders, community partners and various stakeholders, according to the Thursday announcement.

"This is about more than movies — it's about preserving a community treasure," Allyson West, Cindependent founder and executive director, said in a press release. "The Mariemont Theatre has always been a place where people come together, and we're thrilled to honor its legacy while creating a new home for independent film, local voices and shared experiences."

According to the announcement, Cindependent plans to preserve the historic theater while also setting it up as the first independent, nonprofit movie theater in the Cincinnati area.

Mariemont Mayor Bill Brown said he's happy with the change.

"Their commitment to film, arts and community makes them an ideal steward for the Mariemont Theater," Brown said.

Cindependent said under its operation, the Mariemont Theatre will host independent, international and locally-produced films, alongside mainstream and family-friendly movies.

The nonprofit said it also plans to retain the theater's current employees.

"Our family has always believed the Mariemont Theatre should remain a place for community and culture," reads a statement from the Spinnenweber family, who own the land the theater stands on. "We are pleased to see Cindependent bring new energy and purpose to this iconic space while respecting its history."

Cindependent said it has also been working with the Save the Mariemont Theatre Committee, and plans to launch a grassroots campaign in the community called Friends of Mariemont Theatre in order to connect the community with the historic facility.

The Friends of the Mariemont Theatre group will also be an opportunity for film lovers and residents to be founding members of the theater, to help sustain operations. Joining that opportunity gives members access to early tickets, special screenings and exclusive events.

"Cindependent is excited to bring a flood of people to this cinema to share in our love of storytelling together, to provide a new home for filmmakers and filmlovers we've been developing for nearly 10 years now, and to stimulate the economic community through stories and shared experiences," West said.

In all, Cindependent said it hopes the transition should be complete in around 16 weeks, depending on fundraising goals; the nonprofit hopes to launch Mariemont Theatre by Cindependent later this year.