District: FBI discovers unfounded threat to students, staff at Mariemont High School

MARIEMONT, Ohio — Another threat targeting students and staff at Mariemont High School was discovered Thursday morning, Mariemont City Schools said in a statement.

The district said the threat was discovered during routine FBI surveillance of social media keywords. The details of the threat were not shared by the district.

"After a speedy and thorough investigation, police informed us that the threat was in no way credible," the district said.

The district did not identify who made the threat or say if it is a student.

The unfounded threat comes just one week after a 14-year-old student was arrested for having an alleged hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher at the high school. That teen was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, and Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers wants the teen bound over to adult court, meaning he could face life in prison if convicted.

The district said this second threat is a reminder to students that there are consequences of inappropriate online behavior.

"This is an important reminder to all students and adults that social media and the internet is not private and school safety is not and never will be a joke," the district said.

